FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam may tighten rules on foreign exchange - Thanh Nien
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 4, 2013 / 1:51 AM / 4 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam may tighten rules on foreign exchange - Thanh Nien

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The practice of Vietnamese people giving and taking foreign currency as a gift as well as foreigners opening savings accounts in Vietnam-based banks in foreign currency would be outlawed if a central bank’s draft decree on foreign exchange management is approved, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reports.

The restriction on giving and taking gifts in foreign currency is not feasible and such a rule would violate people’s rights, legal and banking experts said in the report.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.