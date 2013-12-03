VIETNAM PRESS-World Bank sees Vietnam's 2013 growth at 5.3 pct - Vietnam News

Vietnam’s economic growth this year is predicted at 5.3 percent, the World Bank said, or 0.1 percentage point below government forecasts, the Vietnam News reported.

Growth would accelerate to 5.5 percent in 2015, but the country would still face downside risks, such as low foreign reserves, weak private sector demand, a slowdown of structural reform and a vulnerable banking sector, the bank said.

