VIETNAM PRESS-Real estate firm HAGL to cut 12 pct loans - Vietnam Economic Times
#Credit Markets
December 24, 2013 / 1:36 AM / 4 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Real estate firm HAGL to cut 12 pct loans - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Real estate firm HAGL said it would reduce 12.1 percent of its loans to 12,474 billion dong ($591 million) by Wednesday after completing its share sale in property firm An Phu, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

HAGL would contract its mining and ore processing in the future, after divesting from wood and stones businesses, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 21,075 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

