VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam to launch state treasury bond indexes in Sept - Vietnam Economic Times

The Hanoi Stock Exchange, Vietnam’s smaller bourses of the two, said it would launch a set of bond indexes tracking state treasury bonds of different terms later this month, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

The exchange will consider creating indexes for government-backed, municipal and all market bonds after implementing and assessing the treasury bond indexes, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)