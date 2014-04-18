FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Ho Chi Minh City Securities' Q1 net profit nearly doubles - Lao Dong
#Financials
April 18, 2014 / 2:21 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Ho Chi Minh City Securities' Q1 net profit nearly doubles - Lao Dong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corp’s net profit nearly doubled in the first quarter of 2014, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported.

The company’s quarterly net profit jumped 91 percent to 120.3 billion dong ($5.7 million).

Ho Chi Minh City Securities has halved its short-term investment to 200 billion dong and divested from all long-term investments worth a combined 229 billion dong in the three-month period, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 21,070 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
