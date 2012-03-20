PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - March 20

HANOI, March 20 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Ho Chi Minh City’s consumer price index this month rose 0.12 percent from February, the city’s statistics department said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The government will not impose a value added tax on stock investment, foreign currency trading and land ownership right transfers, the Finance Ministry said in a circular.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

-- Domestic processing capacity for soluble coffee now totals 80,000 tonnes per year, but the industry only uses about 30,000 tonnes of beans annually, less than 3 percent of the country’s coffee output.

TUOU TRE

-- The Ministry of Information and Communications has agreed to merge two leading mobile phone operators, Vinaphone and MofiFone, as part of a plan to restructure the state-owned Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications (VNPT) group, said VNPT Deputy General Director Lam Hoang Vinh. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Chris Lewis)