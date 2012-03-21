PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - March 21

HANOI, March 21 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- The central bank has been selling short-term bills via open market operations since March 15, taking back about 7.7 trillion dong (nearly $370 million) and pointing to improved liquidity at commercial banks.

DAU TU

-- Ho Chi Minh City-based Dong A Bank has secured permission to issue 50 million new shares to existing shareholders as part of a plan to raise the lender’s registered capital to 5 trillion dong ($240.4 million) from 4.5 trillion dong now, before increasing it to 6 trillion dong by year-end.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Concern for the safety of about 20,000 people living near the Tranh River Hydropower Plant, in the central province of Quang Nam, is mounting because of cracks in the plant’s dam, local officials said.

-- Chile President Sebastian Pinera began a five-day visit to Vietnam on Wednesday.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Deputy Information and Communications Minister Le Nam Thang has dismissed as inaccurate media reports about a merger between Vinaphone and MobiFone, saying the ministry has yet to draw up a final restructuring plan for state-owned Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications group (VNPT) for submission to the government.

THANH NIEN

-- Twenty-one Vietnamese fishermen on two ships working near the Paracels Islands on March 3 have been detained by China, according to the People’s Committee of the island district of Ly Son, off the central province of Quang Ngai. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Chris Lewis)