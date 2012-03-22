PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - March 22

HANOI, March 22 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnam’s foreign debt stood at 1.04 trillion dong ($50 billion) as of Dec. 31, 2011, or 41.5 percent of its gross domestic product last year and within the safety limit, the Finance Ministry said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- The United States and Vietnam have signed a memorandum of understanding on a Low Emission Development Strategy, under which experts would join hands to develop a national greenhouse gas inventory system, identifying sources of emission and production of renewable energy.

NHAN DAN

- Vietnam demands an immediate and unconditional release of Vietnamese fishermen and their fishing boats detained by China, Foreign Ministry spokesman Luong Thanh Nghi said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam will start a census to assess the development of administrative and economic entities from April 1, 2012, the government’s General Statistics Office said.

TUOI TRE

- Deputy Prime Minister Hoang Trung Hai has requested the Industry and Trade Ministry and state utility Vietnam Electricity group to inspect and fix a leak at the dam of Song Tranh 2 hydro-power plant. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)