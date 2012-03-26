PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - March 26

HANOI, March 26 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- The dollar strengthened slightly last week following a central bank circular on reducing foreign currency holdings among banks effective from May 2, bankers said.

THANH NIEN

- Vinamilk, a leading dairy producer in Vietnam, has set average annual growth target of 20 percent in revenue and a 13 percent gross profit expansion between 2012-2016.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnam has sufficient rice to export 7.3 million tonnes of the grain this year, officials said at an industry meeting last Friday.

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

- State-run Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, BIDV, wants to boost its presence in Myanmar as soon as the nation opens up its banking sector, Chairman Tran Bac Ha said. BIDV already has a representative office in Yangon.

TUOI TRE

- To curb inflation to single digits and achieve economic growth at 6 percent this year, Vietnam’s government should reduce difficulties and boost domestic production, economists proposed at a meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung on Sunday.

THANH NIEN

- Vietnam’s exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in the first quarter reached roughly $5.9 billion, unchanged from the same period last year, the Agriculture Ministry said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)