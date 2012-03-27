PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - March 27

HANOI, March 27 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The central bank has recently spent about 106 trillion dong ($5.1 billion) to buy foreign currencies, and also injected 36 trillion dong to support agricultural production and exports, Governor Nguyen Van Binh said.

- Bad debts in the banking system now stood at 3.58 percent of loans, up from 3.36 percent in the January-February period, the central bank governor said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

- A Vietnamese man was sentenced to 11 years in prison after a court in the central highland province of Gia Lai found him guilty of sabotaging the country’s unity policy.

- A court in the northern city of Haiphong began the trial of nine people in the case involving intentional wrongdoings that caused serious consequences at state shipbuilder Vinashin. The hearing is expected to end on Friday.

LAO DONG

- Vietnam and South Korea have agreed to boost trade to $20 billion by 2015, from roughly $17.9 billion last year, during a visit to Seoul by Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung.

THANH NIEN

- The Vietnam Fisheries Society has demanded China release 21 Vietnamese fishermen and their fishing boats detained on March 3, and compensates the men for damages. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin)