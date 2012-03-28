PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - March 28

HANOI, March 28 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Military Bank said it would provide 10 trillion dong ($479.73 million) in soft loans to exporters.

- A central bank circular said the State Bank of Vietnam will recapitalise weak banks that are insolvent and that may threaten the security of the banking system through a special mechanism.

DAU TU

- Vietcombank said it would try and limit bad debts to 2.8 percent of loans this year, higher than last year’s rate of 2.03 percent.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnam will use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes only and ensure nuclear safety and security, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung told a summit in Seoul on Tuesday.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam’s unemployment rate stood at 2.6 percent in 2011, with most unemployed people in urban areas, said Nguyen Thi Hai Van, deputy head of the Labour Ministry’s Employment Department.

- Vietnam’s rice shipments in the second quarter would reach 1.5 million-2 million tonnes, up from 1 million tonnes in the first quarter. That could bring the total volume in the first half of 2012 to 3 million tonnes, Chairman Truong Thanh Phong of the Vietnam Food Association said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)