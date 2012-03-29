PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - March 29

HANOI, March 29 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Several banks have violated rules on gold deposits by raising interest rates on the metal to 4.5 percent, traders said.
- The dam at Song Tranh 2 hydro-power plant remains safe despite a water leakage, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Hoang Quoc Vuong said. The problem must be fixed by April 15, the ministry has told state utility Vietnam Electricity group.
- The central city of Hoi An launched free city-wide wifi on Wednesday, the first such network in Vietnam for public Internet access.
- The Agriculture Ministry said it has asked for government permission to extend loans worth 3.2 trillion dong ($154 million) to domestic companies to stockpile 200,000 tonnes of refined sugar for three months commencing in May, given a forecast surplus this year.
- Vietnam and South Korea signed an agreement on financial cooperation for the 2013-1015 period during a visit to Seoul by Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)