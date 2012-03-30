PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - March 30

HANOI, March 30 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Bao Viet said its 2011 consolidated gross profit rose 17.31 percent from a year earlier to 1.52 trillion dong ($73 million).

LAO DONG

-- The Hanoi Stock Exchange said it has halted operations of three securities brokerages, including Truong Son Securities Co, Dong Duong Securities Co and Hanoi Securities Co.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Petrovietnam Construction Co said it has raised the registered capital to 4 trillion dong ($192.3 million) via issuing 110 million shares to its parent company, state oil and gas group Petrovietnam, and another 40 million shares to other shareholders.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Some gas distributors said they may cut prices of each 12-kg cylinder by 50,000 dong ($2.4) next month if international prices stand at around $1,020 per tonne.