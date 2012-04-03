FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - April 3
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 3, 2012 / 2:20 AM / in 6 years

PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - April 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 3 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- FPT Corp, a leading software maker in Vietnam, said it would pay a 20 percent dividend in cash and another 25 percent via shares in the second quarter of this year.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- The Transport Ministry is seeking public opinions on draft safety regulations for vessels providing tourists with accommodation and food.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Manufacturing industry inventories in the first quarter jumped between 34.9 percent and 87.2 percent from a year earlier, with stockpiles rising the most in vegetable processing fertilisers and steel production, the Planning and Investment Ministry said.

THANH NIEN

- Border patrol forces said they have found three opium fields on an area of 1,600 square metres in a commune in the central province of Nghe An during their fourth crackdown since 2011. In the previous operations soldiers found and destroyed a total of 1.3 hectares of opium in the province. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.