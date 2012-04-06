FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - April 6
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 6, 2012 / 2:06 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - April 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 6 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

- High interest rates are blamed for a liquidity crunch at some banks that have breached the deposit rate ceiling to raise funds, said Vu Viet Ngoan, chairman of the National Financial Supervisory Council.

DAU TU

- The ceiling on dong deposit rates could be cut by 1 percentage point each quarter between now and the year end, former central bank governor Cao Sy Kiem said.

- The state will retain a 70-80 percent stake in Vietnam Airlines after the national carrier conducts an initial public offering, slated to take place no later than the end of 2013, based on a restructuring project.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Government inspectors have found that 30.7 trillion dong ($1.5 billion) was misused by several major state-owned corporations, including Vinachem, Petrovietnam, Viettel and Song Da Corp.

LAO DONG

- State oil group Petrovietnam said its crude output in the first quarter rose 10.3 percent from a year ago to 4.1 million tonnes (330,000 barrels per day), while gas output increased 3.9 percent to 2.4 billion cubic metres.

- Vietnam ranks fourth in Southeast Asia and 90th among 190 countries globally in terms of the application of information technology, a United Nation report said.

THANH NIEN

- Police detained four people on Thursday in the southern province of Binh Duong involved in a debt collection ring that had targeted Taiwanese businesses.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam has faced more than 40 anti-dumping lawsuits since 2000, said Trinh Anh Tuan, an official with the Industry and Trade Ministry’s Competition Management Department. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.