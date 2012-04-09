FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - April 9
April 9, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - April 9

HANOI, April 9 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Petrovietnam Finance Co is seeking central bank approval to issue 8 trillion dong ($384.8 million) via bonds with the coupon to be decided in line with the market situation.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- Several banks are still violating the deposit cap of 13 percent, said Cao Sy Kiem, member of the National Monetary and Fiscal Policies Advisory Council.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Stock market regulators said they are considering cutting transaction payment time to three days from four, said the Vietnam Securities Depository.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnamese companies have registered to export 650,000 tonnes of rice in April, which is expected to raise the total volume in the second quarter to 2 million tonnes, said the Vietnam Food Association.

- Vietnam’s rubber exports this year are expected to fall to $3 billion, down from $3.2 billion last year after prices fell 30 percent in the first quarter from a year ago, said General Secretary Tran Thi Thuy Hoa of the Vietnam Rubber Association.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- The police said they have arrested four more people, one of whom was the former deputy chief executive officer of state shipper Vinalines, for further investigation in the Vinashin case. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)

