PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - April 11

HANOI, April 11 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Vincom said it has received initial approval to list its $185-million convertible bonds in Singapore.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Habubank’s net profit last year fell to 328.95 billion dong from 482.02 billion dong in 2010, the bank said in its audited financial results.

TUOI TRE

- VietinBank said it had cut interest rates to 14-15 percent on dong loans for several sectors including export, agriculture, supporting industries and small and medium-sized enterprises as of April 9.

THANH NIEN

- Smuggled cigarettes now account for 21-22 percent of Vietnam’s domestic market, the Vietnam Tobacco Association said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

- Vietnam’s 2012-2013 coffee crop is expected to yield at least 1 million tonnes of beans, if the weather remains favourable as present, industry officials said.

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnam has the right to levy taxes on all transactions involving sales conducted in the country, including online advertising services provided by Google and Facebook, a Finance Ministry official said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)