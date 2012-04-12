PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - April 12

HANOI, April 12 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Bank lending dropped 0.4 percent as of March 31 from the end of 2011, State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh said.

TUOI TRE

- Bad debt in Vietnam’s banking system rose to an average 3.6 percent of total loans now, from 3.2 percent at the start of this year, central bank governor Nguyen Van Binh said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Life insurance company Prudential Vietnam said it had 39 percent of Vietnam’s market in 2011, the largest share among life insurers. The firm’s total premiums rose 12 percent from 2010 to 6 trillion dong ($287 million).

LAO DONG

- The United States should unconditionally lift its embargo against Cuba, Vietnam Communist Party Chief Nguyen Phu Trong said during a visit this week.

TUOI TRE

- Foreign investors are interested in Vietnam’s paper industry which has had an annual growth rate of 14-15 percent in recent years, said Vu Ngoc Bao, general secretary of the Vietnam Paper and Pulp Association. Several foreign invested projects are due to start construction soon in the country, he said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)