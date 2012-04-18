PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - April 18

HANOI, April 18 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Ho Chi Minh City-based Southern Bank said, subject to shareholders’ approval, it would issue 78.7 million new shares this month and in May to existing shareholders to raise the lender’s registered capital and pay 2011 dividends.

- Petrovietnam Gas has won shareholders’ approval to list more than 1.89 billion shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange in May and to list shares on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- A Vietnamese woman from Hanoi was arrested on Monday for selling a newborn baby at a price of 50 million dong ($2,480) to another woman.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

- Soldiers defused two bombs, each of 300 kg (660 lb), which were buried under a housing construction site in Ho Chi Minh City.

LAO DONG

- Construction of the Nhan Co alumina plant in the central highland province of Dak Nong is at least three months behind schedule due to repeated power cuts, the project’s management board said. The plant had been due for a test-run in October.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Rice companies have bought 1.08 million tonnes of equivalent milled rice in the month ended April 15 under an industry plan to stockpile 1 million tonnes of the grain, the Vietnam Food Association said.

DAU TU

-- Japanese firm Nipro Pharma Corporation has secured a licence to invest $250 million in a medicine production plant in the northern port city of Haiphong. Construction is slated to start in August for commercial operation from April 2015. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)