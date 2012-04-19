PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - April 19

HANOI, April 19 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Banks that violate the credit cap for securities trading, have a capital adequacy ratio below 8 percent for six consecutive months or longer and have bad debt of more than 10 percent of their loans for three months in a row will face lending restriction, a central bank circular said.

- Korea Life Insurance Vietnam said it had a net loss of 55.7 billion dong ($2.67 million) in 2011, little changed from a loss of 55.8 billion dong the previous year.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Hanoi-based partly private lender Techcombank said its net profit last year jumped 52 percent to 3.15 trillion dong, from 2.07 trillion dong in 2010.

- Military Bank will list an additional 270 million shares on April 23, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Members of the Vietnam Fatherland Front have voted in favour of removing Dang Thi Hoang Yen from her post as a National Assembly delegate representing the southern province of Long An for supplying false information related to her Communist Party membership and her marriage.

NHAN DAN

- A total of 43 companies and coffee trading agents are facing defaults in the central highland province of Daklak, involving a combined 3,000 tonnes of coffee.

LAO DONG

- The business optimism index in Vietnam dropped to 6 percent in the first quarter of this year from 34 percent in the fourth quarter last year, according to a survey of 3,000 companies in 40 countries conducted by auditing firm Grant Thornton.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Petrolimex, Saigon Petro, Petrovietnam Oil and Dong Thap Petrol and Lubricant Co have sought approval to raise retail petrol prices, the Finance Ministry-run Price Control Department said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)