PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - April 20

HANOI, April 20 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

- Vietnam’s stock market capitalisation is projected to rise to 50 percent of the country’s gross domestic product by 2015 and 70 percent by 2020, according to a national financial strategy by 2020 approved by the government.

DAU TU

- Hanoi-based partly-private lender Techcombank said it planned to raise its total assets this year by 24 percent to 223.42 trillion dong ($10.7 billion) and its gross profit would jump 25.6 percent from 2011 to 5.3 trillion dong.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

- Police investigators said they had detained a Vietnamese man accused of plotting to overthrow the regime.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

- Vietnam has signed contracts to export 600,000 tonnes of rice so far in April, bringing the total contracted volume to 3.6 million tonnes this year, the Vietnam Food Association said. ($1 = 20,830 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)