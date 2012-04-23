PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - April 23

HANOI, April 23 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Vietnam’s April consumer price index falling to below 0.1 percent against March has raised concern over slowing domestic consumption, Planning and Investment Minister Bui Quang Vinh said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

- Nokia is slated to start work this week on a $302 million factory in the northern province of Bac Ninh, its first in Vietnam, as part of a plan to increase competitiveness in the diverse global mobile device market.

HANOI MOI

- Vietnam aims for stable paddy output of up to 43 million tonnes a year between now and 2020, the Agriculture Ministry said in approving a development plan for crop planting.

THANH NIEN

- Police have detained a Cambodian woman for carrying 5.2 kg (11.5 lbs) of methamphetamine as she arrived at Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport last Saturday from Qatar. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)