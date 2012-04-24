FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - April 24
April 24, 2012 / 2:15 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - April 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, April 24 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

- Most of bad debts faced by Ho Chi Minh City-based banks are in real estate and construction sectors, the city’s authority said in a report to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Van Ninh.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnam’s retail revenues would increase 23 percent per year between now and 2014, consulting firm A.T. Kearney said in a survey.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The Vietnam Food Association has established a centre to promote the export of high quality rice to China and is going to open branches in China’s large provinces to seek new contracts via official trade, the association said.

Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom

