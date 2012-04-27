PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - April 27

HANOI, April 27 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The central bank has tightened lending in foreign currencies by asking banks to extends such loans to export and import firms as of May 2 only when the borrowers use the funds to pay for imported goods and accessories used for production of export products.

- Military Bank’s gross profit this year will rise 40 percent from 2011 to 3.68 trillion dong ($176.5 million), based on a business target approved by shareholders.

DAU TU

- Vingroup Co, the biggest listed real estate firm by market capitalisation, said it would sell more convertible bonds to raise $115 million before July 10 following an issue of $185 million convertible bonds in early April.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

DAU TU

- Vietnam’s exports of textiles to South Korea in the first four months of 2012 rose 50 percent from a year ago to $380 million, making the country Vietnam’s fourth-biggest importer of the product. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)