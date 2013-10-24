FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam 2014 budget deficit to rise 15 pct y/y - Saigon Giai Phong
October 24, 2013 / 2:04 AM / 4 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam 2014 budget deficit to rise 15 pct y/y - Saigon Giai Phong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s budget deficit in 2014 is forecast at 224 trillion dong ($10.62 billion), or 5.3 percent of the country’s expected gross domestic product for next year, and a rise of 15 percent from this year, the Saigon Giai Phong (Liberation Saigon) newspaper reports, quoting the finance minister.

Budget revenue in 2013 at 752.3 trillion dong is likely to fall short of the annual target, while expenditure would be 0.8 percent above initial projections, the minister told the parliament on Wednesday.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

