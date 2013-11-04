FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam's 2013 seafood exports to yield $6.5 bln - Vietnam Economic Times
November 4, 2013 / 1:26 AM / 4 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam's 2013 seafood exports to yield $6.5 bln - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s 2013 seafood exports could rise 5 percent from last year to $6.5 billion, with shrimp a key earner, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

The country has exported $5.48 billion worth of fish and shrimp in the first 10 months of 2013, up 7.3 percent from the same period in 2012, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

