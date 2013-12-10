FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-State investment firm may sell stocks below face value - Thanh Nien
December 10, 2013 / 1:50 AM / 4 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-State investment firm may sell stocks below face value - Thanh Nien

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) could sell shares in state-owned enterprises (SOE) at prices below the face value if auctions of the stocks fail to sell at par or higher, according to a government decree in effect as of Dec. 20, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reports.

This move is part of the structural reform for SCIC, in which the corporation will divest from 376 SOEs until 2015, including top insurer Baoviet Holdings and technology firm FPT Corp, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

