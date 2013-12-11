VIETNAM PRESS-Regulator approves first merger of securities firms - Vietnam Economic Times

Vietnam’s State Securities Commission has approved the merger between two domestic securities companies, the first such move in the country as it seeks to restructure stock brokerages, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

After the merger between MB Securities, a subsidiary of Military Commercial Bank, and VIT Securities, the new firm will have a registered capital of 621 billion dong ($29.4 million), the report said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)