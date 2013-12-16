FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-PetroVietnam Construction off Market Vectors' ETF portfolio - Vietnam Economic Times
December 16, 2013 / 1:45 AM / 4 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-PetroVietnam Construction off Market Vectors' ETF portfolio - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Market Vectors Vietnam exchange-traded fund would sell off shares of PetroVietnam Construction Corp and add shares of Hansae Co to its portfolio during the fund’s restructuring, which is due to finish on Dec. 23, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

PetroVietnam Construction has had net losses for three consecutive years and did not meet the market capitalisation and average trading volume level required by the fund, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

