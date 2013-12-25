VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam Electricity signs $1.4 bln deal with Korean and Japanese firms - Vietnam News

Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) signed a $1.36 billion contract on Monday with Export-Import Bank of Korea Japan Bank for International Corporation and Korea Trade Insurance Corporation to build a thermal power plant in the southern province of Binh Thuan, the Vietnam News newspaper reports.

The plant will have a capacity of 7.2 billion kWh per year when completed in 2018. The Korean and Japanese firms will fund 85 percent of the project, the report said.

