VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam Electricity signs $1.4 bln deal with Korean and Japanese firms - Vietnam News
December 25, 2013 / 2:16 AM / 4 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam Electricity signs $1.4 bln deal with Korean and Japanese firms - Vietnam News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) signed a $1.36 billion contract on Monday with Export-Import Bank of Korea Japan Bank for International Corporation and Korea Trade Insurance Corporation to build a thermal power plant in the southern province of Binh Thuan, the Vietnam News newspaper reports.

The plant will have a capacity of 7.2 billion kWh per year when completed in 2018. The Korean and Japanese firms will fund 85 percent of the project, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom)

