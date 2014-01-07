FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-VAMC to double bad debt purchase in 2014 - Tuoi Tre
January 7, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 4 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-VAMC to double bad debt purchase in 2014 - Tuoi Tre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Vietnam Asset Management Co (VAMC) plans to buy between 70 trillion and 100 trillion dong ($3.3 billion-$4.7 billion) worth of banks’ bad debts in 2014, according to a company executive, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reports. It bought bad debts worth 38.9 trillion dong in 2013.

In order to sell the bad debt, the central bank-run VAMC needs to raise its registered capital to 2 trillion dong, from 500 billion dong now, through additional funds or long-term borrowing, the report quoted the executive as saying.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,075 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

