VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam raises $626 mln to clean Vinashin's foreign debt in 2013 - Lao Dong
#Credit Markets
January 15, 2014 / 2:16 AM / 4 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam raises $626 mln to clean Vinashin's foreign debt in 2013 - Lao Dong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s state-owned Debt and Asset Trading Corp (DATC) raised $626 million through government-guaranteed bonds in 2013 to restructure the foreign debt owed by state ship builder Vinashin, according to a DATC report, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported.

DATC also raised 3.46 trillion dong ($164.05 million) via domestic bonds to help settle Vinashin debt at 18 banks in the country, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 21091.0000 Vietnam dong Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
