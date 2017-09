National carrier Vietnam Airlines has signed insurance contracts worth a combined $4 billion with three domestic firms, namely Baoviet Insurance, PVI Insurance and Vietnam National Aviation Insurance Co, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

The contracts cover the airlines’ fleet of 82 aircraft for 2014, the report said.

