VIETNAM PRESS-Securities firm SSI's net drops 18 pct y/y in 2013 - Lao Dong

Saigon Securities Incorp posted a net profit of 370 billion dong ($17.6 million) last year, an 18 percent decline from 2012, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reports.

The Ho Chi Minh City-based firm’s revenue last year fell 9 percent despite a 31 percent gain in income from brokerage services, the report said. SSI is the second-biggest brokerage firm by market share on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)