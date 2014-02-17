FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Bird flu spreads to 10 provinces - Lao Dong
February 17, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bird flu has been spreading in 10 provinces in Vietnam, killing poultry and raising the risk of human infection, according to the Animal Health Department, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reports.

Laboratory tests show a significant presence of the H5N1 bird flu virus in sparrows, used by people for release as a ritual at festivals and which could infect people, according to a Pasteur institute in the central city of Nha Trang, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
