VIETNAM PRESS-Hanoi's Feb inflation hits 10-yr low - Vietnam Economic Times
February 21, 2014 / 1:40 AM / 4 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Hanoi's Feb inflation hits 10-yr low - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hanoi’s consumer price index in February is estimated to rise 0.49 percent from the previous month, the lowest monthly increase in a decade, according to the city’s statistics office, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

On an annual basis, CPI this month in the capital city is estimated to rise 5.93 percent against February 2013, following higher prices of food, foodstuff and food services, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

