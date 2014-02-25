FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam to merge stock exchanges by 2015 - Vietnam Economic Times
February 25, 2014

VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam to merge stock exchanges by 2015 - Vietnam Economic Times

Vietnam plans to establish the Vietnam Stock Exchange by 2015, merging the existing Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange and the Hanoi Stock Exchange, according to the State Securities Commission, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

The new exchange will operate as a fully state-owned company with limited liability until 2020, and after that it would conduct partial privatisation and the state would retain 75-90 percent of stake, the report said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

