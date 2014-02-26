VIETNAM PRESS-Bank assets in Vietnam jump 13 pct in 2013 - Vietnam News

Commercial banks in Vietnam reported their total assets at the end of 2013 rose 13 percent from the previous year to 5,700 trillion dong ($271.4 billion), according to central bank data, the Vietnam News newspaper reports.

While bank equity grew 6.54 percent last year to $9.29 billion, the health of financial companies worsened, with equity slumping 75 percent and assets plunging 57 percent, the report said.

