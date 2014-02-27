FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Sai Gon Securities' net drops 10 pct y/y in 2013 - Lao Dong
February 27, 2014 / 2:06 AM / 4 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Sai Gon Securities' net drops 10 pct y/y in 2013 - Lao Dong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brokerage firm Sai Gon Securities Incorp reported a net profit of 417 billion dong ($19.8 million) in 2013, down 10 percent from a year earlier, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported.

The Ho Chi Minh City-based company’s fourth-quarter revenue fell 25 percent from a year ago, but revenue from its broking service surged 120 percent in the same period to 41 billion dong, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,080 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom)

