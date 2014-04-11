FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Military Bank plans Q3 share sales to strategic investors - Banking Times
April 11, 2014 / 2:10 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Military Bank plans Q3 share sales to strategic investors - Banking Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s Military Commercial Bank would sell more than 390 million new shares to strategic investors in the third quarter of 2014, according to the bank’s report to shareholders, the Thoi Bao Ngan Hang (Banking Times) newspaper reports.

The share sale will be part of a plan to raise the Hanoi-based registered capital by nearly 38 percent to 15.5 trillion dong ($735.5 million) this year, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

