VIETNAM PRESS-Top insurer Baoviet seeks foreign strategic partners - Vietnam Economic Times

Baoviet Holdings, Vietnam’s top insurer, said it was seeking shareholders’ approval to find up to three foreign strategic partners in the corporate governance and financial services sectors, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

The firm will sell shares worth between 400 billion and 615 billion dong ($19-29 million) to the strategic partners and raise its registered capital by at least 5.9 percent before March 31, 2015, the report said.

($1=21,080 dong)