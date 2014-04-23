FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Vietcombank sees slower asset growth in 2014 - Vietnam Economic Times
April 23, 2014 / 1:01 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Vietcombank sees slower asset growth in 2014 - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hanoi-based Vietcombank has projected its total assets this year to grow 11 percent from 2013, slowing from a 13.15 percent annual rise last year, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

The lender also plans to expand lending this year by 13 percent after an expansion of 13.74 percent in 2013, and keep bad debts below 3 percent of loans, compared with 2.73 percent last year, the report said. The 2014 targets are to be submitted for approval by shareholders on Wednesday.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

