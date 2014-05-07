VIETNAM PRESS-Vinamilk Q1 net profit at $66 mln - Vietnam Economic Times

Vietnam’s top dairy product maker Vinamilk posted a net profit of 1.39 trillion dong ($66 million) in the first quarter ended March, or 23 percent of its annual target for 2014, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

Revenue of the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm in the same period rose 13 percent to 7.68 trillion dong, the report said. Vinamilk is Vietnam’s second-biggest listed firm by capitalisation.

