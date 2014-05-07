FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Vinamilk Q1 net profit at $66 mln - Vietnam Economic Times
May 7, 2014 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Vinamilk Q1 net profit at $66 mln - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s top dairy product maker Vinamilk posted a net profit of 1.39 trillion dong ($66 million) in the first quarter ended March, or 23 percent of its annual target for 2014, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

Revenue of the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm in the same period rose 13 percent to 7.68 trillion dong, the report said. Vinamilk is Vietnam’s second-biggest listed firm by capitalisation.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,070 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

