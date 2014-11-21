FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-BIDV forms financial venture in Myanmar - Vietnam Economic Times
November 21, 2014 / 2:21 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-BIDV forms financial venture in Myanmar - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) , the country’s second-biggest partly private lender, has established a financial venture in Myanmar, owning 70 percent stake in the firm, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper quoted BIDV Chairman Tran Bac Ha as saying.

The firm, based in Yangon, will operate in micro finance, accept deposits, offer money transfers and other financial services, as part of its long-term plans for Myanmar, the paper reported.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

