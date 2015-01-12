VIETNAM PRESS-Stock index to hit 600 in H1, says MB Securities - Vietnam Economic Times

The VN Index is seen to be in a recovery trend and is forecast to touch the 600-level in the first half of this year, with property stocks the focus for investment, according to Vietnamese brokerage MB Securities, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

Stocks of construction firms and those dealing in building materials will recover, while companies in the automobile sector are also recommended as they would benefit from lower oil prices, the report quoted MB Securities as saying.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)