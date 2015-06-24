FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam to ease property rules for foreigners - Thanh Nien
June 24, 2015 / 2:32 AM / 2 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam to ease property rules for foreigners - Thanh Nien

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Overseas Vietnamese and foreigners with valid visas will be allowed to buy property in the country from next month, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reported, citing a law on property trading.

Property developers will have to deposit with the state up to 3 percent of their investment value to ensure projects are implemented properly, according to the law, which comes into effect from July 1, it reported.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

