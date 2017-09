Vietnam’s unlisted Maritime Bank will need to complete its merger with the smaller, unlisted Mekong Development Bank by Aug. 12, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing a central bank directive.

The move is part of the country’s banking sector reform.

