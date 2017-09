Amata Long Thanh Co, a unit of Amata VN PCL, which is a subsidiary of Thai developer Amata Corp PCL, has secured a licence to build an industrial park in the southern province of Dong Nai with an investment of nearly $300 million, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper cited the provincial government as saying.

