VIETNAM PRESS-Loans may rise 17 pct in 2015, BIDV says - Vietnam Economic Times

Vietnam could post an annual credit growth of 17 percent this year, with the lending pace in late September of 10.78 percent already doubling that a year ago, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing a projection by major lender BIDV .

Most of the credit has been extended so far to production, domestic business and trade, the report said.

Loans rose 14.16 percent last year from 2013.

