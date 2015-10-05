FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Loans may rise 17 pct in 2015, BIDV says - Vietnam Economic Times
October 5, 2015 / 12:58 AM / 2 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Loans may rise 17 pct in 2015, BIDV says - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam could post an annual credit growth of 17 percent this year, with the lending pace in late September of 10.78 percent already doubling that a year ago, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing a projection by major lender BIDV .

Most of the credit has been extended so far to production, domestic business and trade, the report said.

Loans rose 14.16 percent last year from 2013.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

