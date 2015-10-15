FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-State disinvestment proceeds to go to healthcare - Tuoi Tre
October 15, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-State disinvestment proceeds to go to healthcare - Tuoi Tre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Vietnamese government will use proceeds from disinvestments of stakes in state-owned companies to invest in the healthcare sector, such as building hospitals, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported, citing a finance ministry official.

The disinvestment targets stakes in 10 companies, including shares worth more than $2.5 billion in Vinamilk, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

